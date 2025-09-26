Kneecap terrorism charge thrown out in U.K. court

A terrorism charge against Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh, also known as Kneecap’s Mo Chara, was thrown out on Friday. Ó hAnnaidh was charged for allegedly displaying a Hezbollah flag during a concert at the O2 Forum in November 2024. Nearly a year later, a judge agreed with Kneecap’s lawyer that the charge “was not instituted within the statutory time limit because it was not accompanied by the necessary consent by or on behalf of the Attorney General as required by statute.” In other words, the charge was thrown out on a technicality: “These proceedings against the defendant were instituted unlawfully and are null,” chief magistrate Paul Goldspring said (via Sky News).

In a statement delivered outside the courthouse and shared to social media, Ó hAnnaidh thanked his legal team and his interpreter (whose assistance allowed the rapper to speak Irish in the courthouse). “This entire process was never about me, never about any threat to the public and never about ‘terrorism,’ a word used by your government to discredit people you oppress. It was always about Gaza. About what happens if you dare to speak up,” he said. “As people from Ireland we know oppression, colonialism, famine and genocide. We have suffered and still suffer under ‘your empire.’ Your attempts to silence us have failed, because we are right, and you are wrong. We will not be silent. We said we would fight you in your court and we would win. We have. If anyone on this planet is guilty of terrorism, it is the British state. Free Palestine!” He ended his remarks with the Irish phrase “Tiocfaidh ár lá,” meaning “our day will come,” a reference to the movement for a united Ireland.

Kneecap have been both condemned and celebrated for their ongoing and outspoken support for Palestine. Over the last year, the political messages of their Coachella set drew criticism and there was a movement to block their later set at the Glastonbury Festival. (The trio did perform, though the BBC did not air the set.) Following today’s ruling, the group’s manager Daniel Lambert posted to Twitter/X, “Liam Óg is a free man. We said we would fight them and win. We did. (Twice). Kneecap has NO charges OR convictions in ANY country, EVER. Political policing has failed. Kneecap is on the right side of history. Britain is not. Free Palestine.” Meanwhile, bandmate Móglaí Bap (the stage name of Naoise Ó Cairealláin) told BBC News NI, “Happy this is done, we can talk about Palestine and stop talking about Kneecap.”