Kneecap is no longer under police investigation for their Glastonbury set

Irish rap trio Kneecap is no longer under police investigation for their set at the Glastonbury music festival a few weeks back, with Avon and Somerset police concluding they had “insufficient evidence to provide a realistic prospect of conviction for any offense.” Which is kind of interesting, considering that the group committed their supposed offenses in front of thousands of people and cameras, taking the stage at the music festival—despite U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer claiming it would be “inappropriate” for them to do so—and espousing support for Palestine. (Also: “Fuck Kier Starmer.”) You’d think, if the group had actually done anything in violation of the law—as opposed to just speaking their minds on an important issue of the day—one of those huge number of observers would have found some evidence. Alas.

Kneecap announced the news on social media today, posting a letter from police announcing they were dropping the investigation they had very publicly launched after the group’s set on June 28. “One element of the political policing intimidation attempt is over,” the group’s Instagram account stated, calling the Glastonbury set “A celebration of love and solidarity. A sea of good people at the world’s most famous festival,” which then immediately transitioned into “the creaking scheming sounds of the establishment.” Calling the whole endeavor “political,” “targeted,” and “state intimidation,” the group’s members wrote, “Every single person who saw our set knew no law was broken, not even close….yet the police saw fit to publicly announce they were opening an investigation.”

British cops stepping back here doesn’t meant they’re done investigating all of the artists at Glastonbury though; Consequence reports that authorities are continuing to investigate punk rap duo Bob Vylan, who’ve had their U.S. visas revoked already in response to their own set, in which they led the crowds in chants of “Death To The IDF.” The increased intensity surrounding bands weighing in on the conflict has begun dragging in bigger and bigger names in recent weeks; Damon Albarn got into an indirect back-and-forth with Bob Vylan’s members over what he called “one of the most spectacular misfires I’ve seen in my life.” (Bob Vylan fired back with “A little help for any other out of touch 90s musician asked about Bob Vylan at Glastonbury,” attempting to refocus the conversation on Palestinian deaths in Gaza.) Members of Massive Attack, meanwhile, have begun organizing an alliance to support groups facing intimidation and “attempted censorship” for their support of victims in Gaza.