Mikey Madison, Jeremy Allen White reportedly in the mix for The Social Network Part II
No word yet whether Jesse Eisenberg plans to return as the Zuck.Michael Baker / The Academy, Amy Sussman/Getty Images
15 years ago, The Social Network was led by two up-and-coming actors whose biggest credits up until that point were Zombieland and being cut out of The Other Boleyn Girl and a pop star making a push toward legitimate acting. Now, in 2025, its sequel is attracting the most recent—and first gen Z—Best Actress winner and the lead of perhaps the most awarded series of the decade. Perhaps the real Facebook has only dropped in esteem in the past decade and a half, but an Aaron Sorkin-directed sequel about the tech company’s troubles is still a prospect that can attract top talent.