Mikey Madison, Jeremy Allen White reportedly in the mix for The Social Network Part II

15 years ago, The Social Network was led by two up-and-coming actors whose biggest credits up until that point were Zombieland and being cut out of The Other Boleyn Girl and a pop star making a push toward legitimate acting. Now, in 2025, its sequel is attracting the most recent—and first gen Z—Best Actress winner and the lead of perhaps the most awarded series of the decade. Perhaps the real Facebook has only dropped in esteem in the past decade and a half, but an Aaron Sorkin-directed sequel about the tech company’s troubles is still a prospect that can attract top talent.

This is per Variety, which reports that Mikey Madison and Jeremy Allen White “are circling the lead roles” for the follow-up to The Social Network. No word yet on whether Jesse Eisenberg will return to play Mark Zuckerberg, but fear not—White is not in the running to replace him. Deadline reports that White would “ideally” portray Jeff Horowitz, who wrote “The Facebook Files” in The Wall Street Journal and which the sequel will be based upon. Madison would likely portray the whistle-blower behind the articles. The articles highlighted the social network’s detrimental effects on teens (Meta also owns the self-comparison machine Instagram) and its knowing dissemination of misinformation.

Both trades are very careful to note that no formal offers have yet been made, and the movie itself has not even been officially greenlit yet. But if Sony needed any more proof of interest before they give Sorkin the go-ahead, having Madison and White’s attention certainly can’t hurt.