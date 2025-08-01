Judge tosses out writer's demand for Top Gun: Maverick writing credit
A judge has ruled that whatever work Shaun Gray did on the much-tinkered-with script for Maverick, it doesn't qualify for a credit.Photo: Paramount
Top Gun: Maverick passed through a lot of hands on its way to being a surprise smash hit at the box office in 2022; its three credited screenwriters (and two separate “Story by” credits) reflect what was reportedly a very long process of rewrites, readjustments, and other attempts to figure out how the hell to approach ’80s Air Force cheese in a 2020s sort of way. Now, another writer who said he also worked on the film has had his efforts to get his own credit on the script smacked down by the courts.