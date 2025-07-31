Chance The Rapper takes it back to 2016 with new album announcement Star Line, the rapper's second official album, arrives next month and features art from previous collaborator Brandon Breaux.

Six summers ago, Chance The Rapper released an album detailing how much he loved his wife. Since then, the rapper has maintained a much lower profile than he did in the mid-2010s, probably in large part because that generally well-received album, The Big Day, was meme’d to the point that Chance said it felt like “people want me to kill myself.” But even if it felt like he had retreated, Chance never really stopped putting out singles in the first half of the 2020s, and now, he’s ready to put out his first full-length project since 2019.

Star Line, the rapper’s second album and fifth major body of work, is out next month. Chance confirmed the news on Instagram today, sharing the album art and writing simply “For my fans.” Fans will likely find the album art familiar; the painting comes from the artist Brandon Breaux, who created the album art for his acclaimed mixtapes 10 Day and Acid Rap and his mainstream breakthrough Coloring Book. The Big Day, which, in 2019, was technically his debut album, features art from Sara Shakeel instead. The choice to tap Breaux again—and the painted, semi-psychedelic image—suggests that Chance remembers what works, and wants to tap back into some of that mid-2010s sauce that proved so successful.