The U.K. Office and more British faves cross the pond to HBO Max for a limited time

Anglophiles with HBO Max accounts, now’s your moment. The streamer is doing a “pop up” partnership with BritBox from August 1 through September 29, during which time it’ll host tons of the streamer’s British favorites. That includes the revered original version of The Office created by and starring Ricky Gervais. (Consider this another blow to home of U.S. Office, Peacock, and its stagnating subscriber base.)

Per Deadline, the “programming pop-up” (akin to the previous crossover with AMC in 2023) will feature 15 British series, including Blue Lights (seasons one and two), Agatha Christie’s Murder Is Easy, Agatha Christie’s Towards Zero, Father Brown, Shakespeare & Hathaway, Silent Witness, Sister Bonaface, The Inspector Lynley Mysteries, The Office (seasons one and two, plus both parts of The Office Christmas special), and The Sixth Commandment. The first season of the popular crime drama Luther is also in the mix, but will only stream from August 1 to 30, while the second season will be available throughout September. The first season of Sherwood will only be available in August. (Of course, all these and more are available if you actually subscribe to BritBox—and The A.V. Club has plenty of recommendations if you do.)

“HBO Max viewers seek premium entertainment they can’t get anywhere else. Through this partnership, we are excited to offer them a premium collection of distinctly British series to complement their viewing experience, including acclaimed series, fan-favorite franchises, standout performances from celebrated talent, and exceptional storytelling across mystery, crime, drama, and comedy,” Robert Schildhouse, President, BritBox, said in a statement via the outlet. Warner Bros. Discovery’s Chief Financial & Strategy Officer of Streaming, Joshua Walker, added, “We’re continually looking for creative ways to bring more high-quality storytelling to our HBO Max audience. This BritBox sampling gives our subscribers a chance to discover a variety of great British television series featuring rich, distinctive stories.”