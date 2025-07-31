Have an early season 2 renewal with this Long Story Short trailer

It’s still a few weeks before Long Story Short even premieres, but Netflix clearly wants to stay in the Raphael Bob-Waksberg business. Along with sharing the new animated series’ first full-length trailer, Netflix announced this morning that Long Story Short has already been renewed for a second season. Sounds like we’re on track for a long story long, or at least a long story told in moderate length.

Earlier this month, Netflix teased a bit of the new series from the Bojack Horseman creator, sharing a vignette of sibling squabbles through the years. Today’s new trailer expands on that theme a bit more, depicting the three siblings mostly in their early adult, figuring-it-out years. From the looks of it, brothers Yoshi (Max Greenfield) and Avi (Ben Feldman) don’t even know what it is they want yet; at least Shira Schwooper (voiced by Abbi Jacobson) is clear that she wants her brother Avi’s sperm to make a baby with her partner Kendra (Nicole Byer). Perhaps she shouldn’t have done it in what looks like an elementary school auditorium.