Kamala Harris will deliver her version of What Happened with 107 Days

Rather than run for governor of California, former Vice President Kamala Harris will release a new book—undoubtedly an equally helpful endeavor for the robust and thriving Democratic Party. The tome is called 107 Days in honor of her historic failed presidential campaign in 2024. Harris has been keeping a low profile since losing to Donald Trump, so it’ll be good to see her back out on a press tour, no doubt aided by her new friends at Creative Arts Agency. The first stop will be Thursday’s episode of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

“Just over a year ago, I launched my campaign for President of the United States,” Harris explained in a video announcement shared to social media. “107 days traveling the country, fighting for our future. The shortest presidential campaign in modern history. It was intense, high stakes, and deeply personal—for me, and for so many of you. Since leaving office, I’ve spent a lot of time reflecting on those days. Talking with my team, my family, my friends, and pulling my thoughts together. In essence, writing a journal that is this book, 107 Days. With candor and reflection, I’ve written a behind-the-scenes account of that journey. I believe there’s value in sharing what I saw, what I learned, and what I know it will take to move forward. In writing this book, one truth kept coming back to me: Sometimes, the fight takes a while. But I remain full of hope, and I remain clear eyed. I will never stop fighting to make our country reflect the very best of its ideals, always on behalf of the people. So thank you for being in this fight with me. I am forever grateful. And I cannot wait for you to read this, and I’ll see you out there.”

Harris will first see us out there on The Late Show, which could be an interesting stop seeing as some of her former colleagues in the Democratic party have accused Paramount of canceling the show to appease President Trump. (It could also be incredibly uninteresting if Harris and Colbert go the bland, obsequious talk show route.) In the meantime, Simon & Schuster CEO Jonathan Karp promises Harris “addresses everything we would want her to address” in the book. Sounds like a tall order, but okay!

“Kamala Harris is a singular American leader,” Karp said in a statement (via ABC News). “107 Days captures the drama of running for president better than just about anything I’ve read. It’s one of the best works of political nonfiction Simon & Schuster has ever published. It’s an eyewitness contribution to history and an extraordinary story.”