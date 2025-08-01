Mubi denies it's "shelved" Eddie Huang's Vice Is Broke after he said they "fund genocide"

Film distributor and streaming service Mubi issued a statement tonight denying that it’s “shelved” chef and filmmaker Eddie Huang’s new documentary Vice Is Broke, claiming that it’s “in constructive discussions with the filmmaker and producers about the film’s release on Mubi, and will share further updates as those conversations progress.” Said statement runs strongly counter to a video Huang posted on social media on Thursday night, claiming that his documentary—tracking Vice’s transformation from a scrappy outsider into a soulless media juggernaut—was being mothballed and punished because he’d criticized Mubi’s financial ties to Sequoia Capital, which in turn has connections with the Israeli defense industry.

In his video, Huang—a well-known chef and former Vice contributor, whose memoir also served as the basis for ABC’s Fresh Off The Boat—said that Mubi president Jason Ropell called him up on Thursday and told him the film wouldn’t be released, and that “You and the producers can buy it back from us if you want, but otherwise, nobody’s gonna see the film.” Huang asserted he was being made an “example” of after calling out Mubi for its ties to Sequoia, and stating that he wouldn’t do any promotion for the film.

Sequoia, a Silicon Valley investment firm, reportedly invested $100 million in Mubi earlier this year, provoking controversy that was directed toward the streamer/distributor. (Per Variety, Sequoia also has links to an Israeli defense tech start-up called Kela, which touts the Israeli military credentials of its founders, and whose website states that it provides “battle-tested tech for modern warfare.”) Several filmmakers posted an open letter earlier this week calling on Mubi to cut ties with Sequoia, with Huang posting a link to coverage of the letter with the comment “I agree. I did not make Vice Is Broke to help fund genocide.” Mubi has stated that “the beliefs of individual investors do not reflect the views of Mubi.”

