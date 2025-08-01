Mubi denies it's "shelved" Eddie Huang's Vice Is Broke after he said they "fund genocide"
Huang—who criticized the streamer for its links to an investment fund with ties to Israeli defense companies—says he's being made an example of.Eddie Huang, Photo: Jared Siskin/Getty Images for Madison Square Park Conservancy
Film distributor and streaming service Mubi issued a statement tonight denying that it’s “shelved” chef and filmmaker Eddie Huang’s new documentary Vice Is Broke, claiming that it’s “in constructive discussions with the filmmaker and producers about the film’s release on Mubi, and will share further updates as those conversations progress.” Said statement runs strongly counter to a video Huang posted on social media on Thursday night, claiming that his documentary—tracking Vice’s transformation from a scrappy outsider into a soulless media juggernaut—was being mothballed and punished because he’d criticized Mubi’s financial ties to Sequoia Capital, which in turn has connections with the Israeli defense industry.