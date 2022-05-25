Matthew McConaughey shared a message on social media regarding his hometown of Uvalde, the site of the United States’ latest mass shooting. Nineteen students and two adults were killed by an 18-year-old shooter at Robb Elementary School in the Texas town where McConaughey spent the first 11 years of his life.

“As you all are aware there was another mass shooting today, this time in my home town of Uvalde, Texas. Once again, we have tragically proven that we are failing to be responsible for the rights our freedoms grant us,” he wrote.

The post continued, “The true call to action now is for every American to take a longer and deeper look in the mirror, and ask ourselves, ‘What is it that we truly value? How do we repair the problem? What small sacrifices can we individually take today, to preserve a healthier and safer nation, state, and neighborhood tomorrow?’ We cannot exhale once again, make excuses, and accept these tragic realities as the status quo.”

McConaughey, who at one point was considering a run for governor in his home state, argued that we need to “re-evaluate, and renegotiate our wants from our needs,” adding, “We have to rearrange our values and find a common ground above this devastating American reality that has tragically become our children’s issue.”

“This is an epidemic we can control, and whichever side of the aisle we may stand on, we all know we can do better. We must do better. Action must be taken so that no parent has to experience what the parents in Uvalde and the others before them have endured,” the actor stated.

Concluding the message–one that is eloquently expressed, if not all too familiar at this point–McConaughey expressed his condolences to the victims’ families, writing, “no words can comprehend or heal your loss, but if prayers can provide comfort, we will keep them coming.”

