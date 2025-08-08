Harry Potter audiobook star Michelle Gomez addresses J.K. Rowling-sized elephant in the room

Michelle Gomez is the latest actor in the Harry Potter universe to affirm her support for transgender people while still working for one of the world’s preeminent transphobes, J.K. Rowling. Earlier this week, Audible announced Gomez will voice Professor McGonagall in the new full-cast audiobook versions of the beloved children’s series. Shortly following this announcement, the Doctor Who alum shared a message to her “LGBTQ+ fans, and especially the trans community” on Instagram.

“I want to speak directly to the concerns that have been raised about my involvement in this project. I hear you, and I understand why this is painful for many. I want to be clear that I stand with trans people, and I support trans rights—fully and without hesitation,” she wrote (via Entertainment Weekly). “When I accepted this role, I did so as someone who has always loved the stories and what they meant to so many—especially those who found comfort and identity in that world. I now understand more clearly how deeply complicated and hurtful this association can feel, and I take that seriously. Being an ally means listening even when it’s uncomfortable and taking accountability where it’s needed. I’m committed to doing both.”

Gomez’s statement does not outline what accountability looks like in this situation, nor does it include an acknowledgment that any project that further enriches Rowling will more than likely funnel money into anti-transgender causes. In this she joins a class of stars newly involved with the Wizarding World universe who have had to queasily justify playing in Rowling’s sandbox despite opposing her views. That includes stars of the HBO series Nick Frost, who proposed the situation might be a valuable educational experience, and Paapa Essiedu, who hasn’t commented publicly but quietly signed his name to a petition protesting a new ruling against trans rights from the U.K. Supreme Court. (Rowling helped fund the challenge that led to the ruling.) So far, Michelle Gomez is the only one from the audiobook production to comment on the matter; co-stars Hugh Laurie, Riz Ahmed, and Matthew Macfadyen haven’t addressed Rowling’s vitriolic views.