Saudi Arabia would like Hans Zimmer to compose its new national anthem Get ready to hear some PVC pipe and ostrich egg at the Olympics.

The Oscars may not be rocking with Hans Zimmer’s Dune: Part Two score, but Saudi Arabia sure is. Turki Alalshikh, the head of the country’s General Entertainment Authority, must have really loved that iconic “all day cookie dough” scream because now he wants something like it—or perhaps a softer composition like Interstellar‘s “Cornfield Chase” or Inception‘s “Time”—to echo through the highest halls of his government.

According to Saudi newspaper Al Arabiya (via The Hollywood Reporter), Alalshikh met with Zimmer to discuss “various projects” the famed film composer could work on, including re-creating the anthem—currently “The Chant of the Saudi Nation,” written by Egyptian composer Abd al-Rahman al-Khatib in 1947—with “different instruments.” A request like that is a slippery slope for someone like Zimmer. At his live concert, which this writer attended in September, the composer played on PVC piping and an ostrich egg. High school bands who want to learn to play their national song might have a tall order on their hands.

Zimmer and Alalshikh reportedly discussed some other possible collaborations as well, including an original composition called “Arabia” and a concert. Per THR, the composer is also in talks to score an upcoming Saudi film about the Battle of Yarmuk, which took place in 636 A.D. between Arab forces and the Byzantine Empire.

This isn’t the only out-of-left-field (and likely very lucrative) project Zimmer has taken on in recent years. In 2022, the Academy Award winner wrote the revving sounds for BMW’s all-electric i4 car—yes, really. “We’re gonna go and change the world, because it’s time that the world changed,” he said in a promotional video for the project. In all honesty, if this writer could make that much money going zoom in a studio, she might start talking like that as well.