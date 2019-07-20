Here’s a compilation of our favorite features published this week. Be sure to follow along with our TV recaps and check out all our recent reviews.
Monday
- What are you reading in July?
- Break Stuff explores the riots, mosh pits, and misplaced nostalgia of Woodstock ’99
Tuesday
- The dead-eyed new Lion King painfully illustrates the difference between cinema and video games
- Last night’s booted contestant personifies the worst of The Bachelorette
- New to the Criterion Collection, Klute finds a sharply feminist drama in the shadows of paranoid noir
Wednesday
Thursday
- Big Little Lies set Bonnie up to be a hero in season 2, just to let her down again
- The glory of Mad Dog: Dial M For Maple interviews Riverdale and Pearson’s Eli Goree
- Drag performer Latrice Royale is an expert bong architect
Friday
- The Best Man capped off one decade of black rom-coms and inspired another
- Hey friends, have you heard the good news about gaming church?
- 5 new releases we love: Maxo Kream makes a name for himself, Hunny’s sweet, and more
- We used to be friends: A catch-up guide to Veronica Mars’ cast and characters
