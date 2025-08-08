Rebel Wilson facing lawsuit from lead actor in latest The Deb drama
Charlotte MacInnes accuses Wilson of publicly naming her as a victim of sexual harassment without her consent.Photo: Dave Benett/Getty Images for Warner Music
The strange behind-the-scenes drama with The Deb continues as director Rebel Wilson now faces the threat of a lawsuit from her lead actor. Last year, Wilson took to her Instagram to allege that Charlotte MacInnes reported to her that she’d been sexually harassed by one of the film’s producers, Amanda Ghost. Wilson claimed she reported the harassment, among other complaints, and was faced with retaliation from the producers. She also claimed that MacInnes recanted the harassment story because the producers offered her a stage role and a recording contract. Now, MacInnes has added to the growing list of Deb lawsuits by serving Wilson notice of an incoming defamation lawsuit.