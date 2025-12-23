Russell Brand faces two new sexual assault and rape counts

As Russell Brand’s trial in the United Kingdom inches closer, the comedian-turned-right-wing-guru faces two more counts of sexual assault and rape. Deadline reports that the counts come from two more women beyond his existing charges. In April, Brand was charged with two counts of rape, two counts of sexual assault, and one count of indecent assault.

“The women who have made reports, including those connected to the two new charges, continue to receive support from specially trained officers,” the UK’s Metropolitan Police said in a statement, per Deadline. “The Met’s investigation remains ongoing, and detectives urge anyone affected by this case, or anyone with information, to come forward and speak with police.”

The trade outlet reports that Brand is due to appear in court for these two charges on January 20. His trial will begin six months after that. The charges and the trial relate to incidents that allegedly happened in the U.K. between 1999 and 2005. Brand previously pleaded not guilty to the existing charges in May. A month prior, when he was first charged, he claimed, “I was a fool before I lived in the light of the lord. I was a drug addict, sex addict, and an imbecile. But what I never was, was a rapist.” Brand’s current legal issues were first brought to light by a Times and Channel 4 investigation in 2023; shortly after, Brand was also sued in the United States by a background extra of the 2011 film Arthur for sexual assault.