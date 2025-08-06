Ron Howard promises a shockingly accurate survival tale in Eden trailer
Jude Law, Vanessa Kirby, Sydney Sweeney, and Ana de Armas star in the film, premiering August 22.Photo courtesy Vertical
What happens when a group of weirdos (played by the world’s hottest stars) come together to try to establish paradise on a remote island? “You’d be shocked at how accurate the movie actually is,” director Ron Howard teases of his latest film Eden, premiering August 22. The survival thriller is based on the true story of “Floreana,” what the settlers called their unoccupied land in the Galapagos. “What was chilling about this story is that a handful of people went there and half of them either died or vanished—and that’s intense,” Howard tells Vanity Fair. “That’s like a season of Survivor where people really don’t make it.”