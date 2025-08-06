Ron Howard promises a shockingly accurate survival tale in Eden trailer

What happens when a group of weirdos (played by the world’s hottest stars) come together to try to establish paradise on a remote island? “You’d be shocked at how accurate the movie actually is,” director Ron Howard teases of his latest film Eden, premiering August 22. The survival thriller is based on the true story of “Floreana,” what the settlers called their unoccupied land in the Galapagos. “What was chilling about this story is that a handful of people went there and half of them either died or vanished—and that’s intense,” Howard tells Vanity Fair. “That’s like a season of Survivor where people really don’t make it.”

Historian Abbott Kahler, author of Eden Undone: A True Story Of Sex, Murder, And Utopia At The Dawn Of World War II, served as a historical consultant on the film. The book follows the story of “The three sets of exiles—a Berlin doctor and his lover, a traumatized World War I veteran and his young family and an Austrian baroness with two adoring paramours” who “were riven by conflict,” per the book’s synopsis. “The conclusion was deadly: with two exiles missing and two others dead, the survivors hurled accusations of murder.”

The Eden trailer showcases some wild accents as well as intense confrontations among the group of settlers, played by Jude Law, Ana de Armas, Vanessa Kirby, Daniel Brühl, and Sydney Sweeney. Law plays Friedrich Ritter, the man who established “Floreana,” and who in real life was so committed to the project that he had all his teeth removed and replaced with steel dentures. Elsewhere, Sweeney plays Margret Walbroel, a woman who ultimately gave birth on the island, which Abbott described to People as one of the film’s “most harrowing scenes.” Though the film didn’t shoot in the Galapagos, Howard did travel there and saw the actual spot where Walbroel had her baby. Howard, for one, thinks Sweeney did her real-life counterpart justice. “She got it,” he tells VF. “It was raw and she was all in, just like her character had to have been at that moment.” You can see for yourself just how raw things get when the movie hits theaters later this month.