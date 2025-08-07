Universal adds "don't feed this to AI" warnings to all its recent movies

It’s one of the weirder knock-on effects of the Rise Of Marvel that way more moviegoers are likely to see a film’s full credits roll than they used to; god help you, after all, if you walk out early and miss some cute little throwback clip to the old cartoon.. That might explain why people have been fairly quick to notice that Universal recently mixed up its final credit sequences, in a decidedly litigious way: Specifically, by adding a line of text, way at the end of the credits, that states that the film “may not be used to train AI.” Per THR, the new language has appeared in several Universal releases since June, including How To Train Your Dragon, Jurassic World Rebirth, and The Bad Guys 2.

THR notes that the language—which also states “This motion picture is protected under the laws of the United States and other countries” and “Unauthorized duplication, distribution or exhibition may result in civil liability and criminal prosecution”— differs a bit between countries, including citing, in relevant areas, a European Union law that specifically allows copyright holders to opt their work out of being used in “scientific research.” But the gist is pretty clear, as are the motives for including it: Universal is hunting for more ammo in its ongoing battles against AI companies like Midjourney, the “bottomless pit of plagiarism” it’s currently co-suing with Disney.

That suit is still pending (although other AI companies have recently won suits against book authors brought on similar grounds), so it’s a bit difficult to see how adding additional warnings now isn’t a bit like closing the barn door after the horse-with-a-distractingly-incorrect-number-of-legs has already bolted. Still, it’s hard to fault Universal for wanting to bulk up its legal arguments, given how existential these suits are going to be for creators trying to fend off the copying machines; adding a couple of sentences to the end of the movie feels like a pretty classic “no harm in trying” idea.