R.I.P. Kelley Mack, The Walking Dead and 9-1-1 actor

Kelley Mack, an actor best known for her work playing Addy in the ninth season of The Walking Dead, has died. In January, Mack shared that she had been diagnosed with diffuse midline glioma, a rare form of cancer that affected her spinal cord. “I just wanted to share this to be open about what I’m going through, in case any of you can relate or have been given a similar diagnosis,” she wrote at the time. She was 33 years old.

“It is with indelible sadness that we are announcing the passing of our dear Kelley,” writes her sister in an Instagram post shared yesterday. “Such a bright, fervent light has transitioned to the beyond, where we all eventually must go.” The post continues, “Kelley passed peacefully on Saturday evening with her loving mother Kristen and steadfast aunt Karen present. Kelley has already come to many of her loved ones in the form of various butterflies … She will be missed by so many to depths that words cannot express.”

Mack was born in 1992 and began acting professionally in 2008 with the short “The Elephant Garden.” In the years since, the actor racked up 35 credits on IMDb, including in the series 9-1-1 and Chicago Med. She also appeared in the 2024 films Mr. Manhattan and Delicate Arch. Her most famous role came from her five episode arc on The Walking Dead as Addy, which she called “a dream” in an interview with The Entertainment Junkie. “The cast and crew were so welcoming and professional. The sets are beautifully realistic, the camera guys I got to chat with were so grounded and experienced, and it was cool to see how collaborative the writers were with the leads of the show regarding the script.”

Mack is survived by her parents, her boyfriend Logan Lanier, and her sister Kathryn, who shared the news of Kelley’s death. “And as her sister, I want you all to know how brave that tough SOB was, especially when she decided to make the leap to be reunited with God,” her sister’s Instagram eulogy continues. “I’m so fucking proud of her.” A celebration of life is scheduled in Ohio for later in August.