Michael Bay bails on possibly cursed Will Smith flick Fast And Loose over creative differences The Bad Boys pair reportedly fell out over whether to emphasize the Netflix movie's action elements (Bay) or its jokes (Smith).

It’s not a big mystery why Will Smith’s latest Netflix movie, Fast And Loose, has had some trouble getting off the ground over the last three years. First, potential director David Leitch backed away from the project in early 2022, deciding to pursue his project The Fall Guy instead. This turned out to be a pretty lucky decision for Leitch, since he made the choice just a week ahead of the 94th Academy Awards, during which Smith hopped up on stage and slapped the project straight into Netflix’s “Let’s sleep on this for a minute” pile. It took two years—and the success of Bad Boys: Ride Or Die—to get the streamer feeling enthusiastic again, now with Smith’s original Bad Boys director Michael Bay attached. Now, though, we have to ask: Is this thing genuinely cursed, or is it just the Will Smith of it all? Because THR reports that Bay has now dropped out of the film, citing “creative differences” with his star.