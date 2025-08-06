Hamilton finally gets movie theater release after 5 years on Disney Plus

Today, August 6, 2025, is the tenth anniversary of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s musical Hamilton opening on Broadway. The show is still playing in New York, London, and on tour, and helped set up cast members like Renée Elise Goldsberry, Christopher Jackson, Phillippa Soo, Anthony Ramos, Daveed Diggs, and Ariana DeBose for major success after their time in the show. Hamilton also did one of the best things a Broadway show can do: it got filmed professionally and was made accessible for people who don’t live near New York or just don’t have a couple hundred bucks to drop on a couple hours at the theater. Now, that Broadway pro-shot is finally getting the big screen release Miranda always hoped for.

“We’ve been celebrating all year,” Miranda said of the tenth anniversary during an appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon last night. “But we have one more way to celebrate. We filmed most of the original cast performing in ‘Hamilton’ in 2016, and we always wanted to release it theatrically, but then the pandemic hit, and so we decided to release it on streaming so that everyone could see it at home whenever they wanted. But, September 5, you’ll be able to see ‘Hamilton’ in movie theaters nationwide and in Puerto Rico.”

Hamilton saturated pop culture in a way that’s rare for a Broadway musical to do in the 21st century; Miranda beatboxed with Emma Watson about equal pay, the musical was parodied by Amy Schumer and The Simpsons, and the cast pleaded with Mike Pence to not be a total ass after the 2016 election. It was all very earnest in a way that pop culture has rarely been in the years since given, well, everything that has happened since. But wouldn’t it be nice to go back? Wouldn’t it be cool if history was full of Biggie Smalls-referencing rap battles, if only for 150 minutes? If your answer to that is yes, you can check out Hamilton in the movie theater starting on September 5 (or on Disney+ at any time before then).