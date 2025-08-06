Jussie Smollett joins up with Special Forces in TV return

If you placed any bets on “Jussie Smollett attempts a comeback via reality television,” time to collect your easy money. The embattled former Empire star will make his triumphant return—well, it’ll at least be a return—to Fox as a cast member in the new season of Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Smollett only recently just finally settled the case against him once and for all in regards to the alleged staged hate crime in 2019.

The rest of the cast of Special Forces—a show in which competitors face military boot camp-style challenges—are the expected crop of reality stars, former athletes, and other C-list celebrities. Per THR, the list includes: Kody Brown (TLC’s Sister Wives), Brittany Cartwright (Bravo’s The Valley), Randall Cobb (former NFL player), Eric Decker (former NFL player), Jessie James Decker (country music artist), married couple Andrew East (former NFL player) and Shawn Johnson East (gold medal-winning Olympic gymnast), Mark Estes (influencer), mother-daughter duo Gia and Teresa Giudice (The Real Housewives of New Jersey), Chanel Iman (model), Brianna LaPaglia (podcaster Brianna Chickenfry), Johnny Manziel (former Heisman Trophy winner and NFL player), Eva Marcille (model and actress), Ravi V. Patel (Fox’s Animal Control), Christie Pearce Rampone (World Cup winner with the U.S. women’s soccer team) and Nick Young (former NBA player).

It’s a somewhat ignominious return for Smollett, but a time-honored one; many a disgraced celeb has resorted to such measures, to mixed results. The actor spent the last six years in court steadfastly denying that he hired someone to attack him (arguably as a means to get Fox to pay him more on Empire). He was convicted but ultimately let off on a technicality, after which he was sued by the city of Chicago for the cost of their investigation. That suit was settled in May, so now it’s time for everyone to move on, it seems—but not before Smollett will appear in The Truth About Jussie Smollett?, a new Netflix documentary about the trial.