Rose Byrne really needs a hand in If I Had Legs I'd Kick You trailer

Parenthood: Is it sometimes not all it’s cracked up to be? Indie dramedies have been making this case for years, but, if its first trailer is any indication, A24’s latest will make that case with a touch of Uncut Gems-style tension and some nearly Aronofsky-level manic unraveling. In this new look at If I Had Legs I’d Kick You, Rose Byrne is a mother on the verge of a nervous breakdown, and the healthy boundaries her therapist (Conan O’Brien) is trying to set are not helping matters at all.

“With her life crashing down around her, Linda (Rose Byrne) attempts to navigate her child’s mysterious illness, her absent husband, a missing person, and an increasingly hostile relationship with her therapist,” reads an official logline for director Mary Bronstein’s second full-length feature. But “life crashing down around her” is not a euphemism; when the trailer opens, Linda’s bathroom is flooded and her ceiling collapses while she’s on the phone with help. From there, she’s into a seedy, neon-lit hotel, where Ivy Wolk (Anora, English Teacher) won’t sell her wine but A$AP Rocky (about to also star in Spike Lee’s Highest 2 Lowest) offers her something illicit from the internet.

If I Had Legs I’d Kick You premiered at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival, and then screened at this year’s Berlinale, where Byrne won the Silver Bear for her performance. (The film itself was also in competition for the Golden Bear.) A24 has shared that the film will open for a limited release on October 10, but audiences in Toronto and New York will have the chance to catch it in those cities’ respective film festivals this September.