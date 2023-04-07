Sex/Life canceled just days after star Sarah Shahi complained about the show

Just a few days after series star Sarah Shahi made negative comments about the amount of “support” she got while filming t he show’s second season , Netflix has announced that it’s canceling Sex/Life. The series, about a housewife torn between her present-day stability with her nice-but-dull husband (Mike Vogel) , and her memories of a far more adventurous ex (Adam Demos), first debuted in 2021, and aired its second (and now final) batch of episodes in March of 2023.

The writing has been on the wall for Sex/Life for a minute now, most notably because Shahi has already taken a new job, signing up for new ABC pilot Judgement (a project she’s apparently in talks for for months at this point). The former L Word and Person Of Interest star recently made comments on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, talking about how making the second season of Sex/Life felt much different than the first, expressing what seems to have been some fairly serious dissatisfaction with the series. “ I definitely did not have the support that I did the first season,” Shahi said. “ I’m not going to put [the show] down, but I definitely did not have the support that I did the first season from the people involved in the show.”

Advertisement

Shahi went on to say— apparently referring to male nudity in the series— that, “ In Season 2, I felt like there were more moments that felt very gimmicky. Those kinds of things for me are always really hard to read… But I didn’t have to do them. The boys did.” Joking that she’d never work for Netflix again after making the comments, she added that, “There were other things that I just felt I couldn’t get behind, and it was just challenging. But that’s part of what I do! I’m not always gonna get along or agree with a filmmaker. I’m not always gonna like what I have to do or say. But that’s my job, to make it believable.”

Sex/Life also starred Margaret Odette, Cleo Anthony, and Darius Homayoung. The series was created by Stacy Rukeyser, who’s expected to continue on with a new project at Netflix,

G/O Media may get a commission 16% off HP Envy x360 Convertible 15" Laptop Laptop? Check. Tablet? Check.

This laptop can convert into a tablet with its 360 design. Design and present with accurate color and fast processing. Buy for $630 at Amazon Advertisement

Advertisement

[via Deadline]