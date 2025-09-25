Spaceballs spoofs a new Star Wars era in first look at sequel The sequel also confirmed its cast, including returning actors Rick Moranis, Bill Pullman, Daphne Zuniga, George Wyner, Mel Brooks, and a spate of new recruits.

Do you feel the Schwartz awakening? That’s probably because the long-awaited Spaceballs sequel is getting ready to launch. The film, which doesn’t have a title yet but won’t be called Spaceballs 2, officially announced its full cast today along with an appropriately spoofy first look photo. Amazon MGM Studios confirmed the news that Rick Moranis will be returning to the screen for his first live-action film since 1997’s Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves, reprising his role as the Vader-esque Dark Helmet. Other returning Eagle 5 crew members include Bill Pullman (Lone Starr), Daphne Zuniga (Vespa), George Wyner (Colonel Sandurz), and Mel Brooks (Yogurt and Skroob).

They’ll be joined by rookie recruits Lewis Pullman (acting alongside his father), Keke Palmer, Anthony Carrigan, and Josh Gad, who co-wrote the script with Benji Samit and Dan Hernandez. The new actors’ roles have not yet been officially announced, but Polygon reports that the younger Pullman is rumored to be playing Starburst, the son of Lone Starr and Vespa, while Palmer could be playing a character named Destiny.