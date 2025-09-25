Spaceballs spoofs a new Star Wars era in first look at sequel

The sequel also confirmed its cast, including returning actors Rick Moranis, Bill Pullman, Daphne Zuniga, George Wyner, Mel Brooks, and a spate of new recruits.

By Emma Keates  |  September 25, 2025 | 1:30pm
Screenshot: Amazon MGM Studios/YouTube
Film News Spaceballs
Spaceballs spoofs a new Star Wars era in first look at sequel

Do you feel the Schwartz awakening? That’s probably because the long-awaited Spaceballs sequel is getting ready to launch. The film, which doesn’t have a title yet but won’t be called Spaceballs 2, officially announced its full cast today along with an appropriately spoofy first look photo. Amazon MGM Studios confirmed the news that Rick Moranis will be returning to the screen for his first live-action film since 1997’s Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves, reprising his role as the Vader-esque Dark Helmet. Other returning Eagle 5 crew members include Bill Pullman (Lone Starr), Daphne Zuniga (Vespa), George Wyner (Colonel Sandurz), and Mel Brooks (Yogurt and Skroob). 

They’ll be joined by rookie recruits Lewis Pullman (acting alongside his father), Keke Palmer, Anthony Carrigan, and Josh Gad, who co-wrote the script with Benji Samit and Dan Hernandez. The new actors’ roles have not yet been officially announced, but Polygon reports that the younger Pullman is rumored to be playing Starburst, the son of Lone Starr and Vespa, while Palmer could be playing a character named Destiny. 

If you had any doubts about whether this film would be as goofy as its predecessor, here’s a statement regarding its undisclosed details, straight from the team: “While the title and plot details are being kept under wraps, the title is rumored to be the name of the movie, and plot details are being described as information about what happens in the story.” It’s also safe to assume those super secret events will be just as Star Wars-inspired as the first outing. Even the studio’s first look photo is a Star Wars parody, specifically of the table read for J.J. Abrams’ The Force Awakens. You can compare the two below. The Spaceballs image, complete with a water jug R2-D2, is on top. 

The Force Awakens table read

Courtesy of David James/Walt Disney Studios

Production is now officially underway on the Josh Greenbaum-directed film, which will blast into theaters in 2027. The announcement reiterates that “plot details are being kept under lock, key, and an industrial-strength Schwartz shield,” which means no trailer yet. In the meantime, you can watch Mel Brooks’ cheeky announcement of the film from earlier this summer below:

 
Join the discussion...
 