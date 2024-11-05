Josh Gad says everyone thinks his Spaceballs 2 script has the Schwartz “Everybody that’s read it has been blown away,” Gad says.

After spending years combing the desert with a literal comb for any bleeps, sweeps, or creeps that could clue us into what’s happening with Spaceballs 2, Josh Gad has delivered some news: People who’ve read his script for the film think it’s good. Speaking to Forbes, Gad, who co-wrote, is producing, and stars in the sequel, says, “Without MGM taking me into their Culver prison cells, I can tell you that the draft is done.” Furthermore, the very supportive people who have read it have “been blown away,” presumably by a scene in which Pizza the Hut throws himself up.

Mel Brooks, who is producing the project with Gad, has been pushing Spaceballs 2 up a hill for what seems like decades. But it really kicked into gear in 2015 when Brooks announced he wanted to make Spaceballs 2: The Search For More Money. That version never manifested, but Amazon MGM Studios announced the sequel starring Gad earlier this year. The script comes from Gad and Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem scribes Dan Hernandez and Benji Samit, and Bob And Star director Josh Greenbaum will direct.

Gad describes putting the film together as a “fever dream,” calling Brooks “so unbelievably supportive, involved, and electrified by this because it’s the one that surprisingly got away.”

“It’s a dream to be able to finally make the reality prophesied by Yogurt in the first movie happen,” Gad says. “I can’t say more than that. I can’t tell you anything beyond [the] process at this point, but I can tell you every hour of every day right now is spent making this project closer and closer to reality — and I think we’re nearing the end zone here.”

Spaceballs 2 joins the four-night event History Of The World, Part II, in this series of Brooks-based reboots. Will someone finally make a sequel to Robin Hood: Men In Tights? Fingers crossed.