Terence Stamp finished his scenes for Priscilla, Queen Of The Desert 2 before his death
The late Terence Stamp didn't want a "digital clone of himself playing Bernadette" and pre-shot all of his scenes for the Priscilla sequel before dying.(Photo by J. Quinton/WireImage)
Before his death in August at the age of 87, actor Terence Stamp completed his scenes for a sequel to the 1994 film The Adventures Of Priscilla, Queen Of The Desert. Reprising his role as the transgender nightclub performer Bernadette, Stamp went through “grueling sessions” to complete the film, but had “the time of his life,” director Stephan Elliott told Deadline. Elliott says that “it took decades to find a plot.” It also took decades for Stamp to agree to make the film. For years, the actor “absolutely refused.” Still, Elliott and the original core cast, including Stamp, Hugo Weaving, and Guy Pearce, agreed to make the sequel “just before COVID.” But as other films began using CGI to bring actors back from the dead, Stamp worried that “a digital clone of himself” would get the part if they didn’t start filming. “With the blessing of him and his family, Guy, Hugo, and the financiers, I decided to pre-shoot all the Bernadette scenes.”