Terence Stamp finished his scenes for Priscilla, Queen Of The Desert 2 before his death

Before his death in August at the age of 87, actor Terence Stamp completed his scenes for a sequel to the 1994 film The Adventures Of Priscilla, Queen Of The Desert. Reprising his role as the transgender nightclub performer Bernadette, Stamp went through “grueling sessions” to complete the film, but had “the time of his life,” director Stephan Elliott told Deadline. Elliott says that “it took decades to find a plot.” It also took decades for Stamp to agree to make the film. For years, the actor “absolutely refused.” Still, Elliott and the original core cast, including Stamp, Hugo Weaving, and Guy Pearce, agreed to make the sequel “just before COVID.” But as other films began using CGI to bring actors back from the dead, Stamp worried that “a digital clone of himself” would get the part if they didn’t start filming. “With the blessing of him and his family, Guy, Hugo, and the financiers, I decided to pre-shoot all the Bernadette scenes.”

“Terence wasn’t getting any younger, and that’s a fact he loved to shove down our throats almost every day,” Elliott said. “What Terence’s character, Bernadette, was going to look like at 88, it took a lot of trial and error. So the clock clicked on, and then when the AI wars broke out, Terence was indignant that he didn’t want a digital clone of himself playing Bernadette.” Once it comes time to complete the film, Elliott will utilize “CGI face replacement” technology. “I’m going to have to have an actor playing Terence Stamp. I mean, it is scary. We’re all scared, of course.”

“He exists as Bernadette, and we’ve just got to work out how to make it work. And the question is, as I said earlier, does anyone want to see this film? And part of me thinks that they would. Now that he’s put the effort in, and basically, he gave the last months of his life to this. I think people want to see it. It’s a tough one. It’s a real tough one.”