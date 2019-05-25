Here’s a compilation of our favorite features published this week. Be sure to follow along with our TV recaps and check out all our recent reviews.
Monday
- Terrence Malick returns to the past and scripted drama, but not to form, with A Hidden Life
- Your guide to who died this week on Game Of Thrones
- Spirits talks Pokémon’s mythical roots, confirming Exeggutor isn’t just some animator’s fever dream
- And now The A.V. Club’s watch is ended: Final thoughts on the Mad Queen, Team Stark, and who won the great game
Tuesday
- Robert Pattinson and Willem Dafoe catch lighthouse fever in a new nightmare from the director of The Witch
- Project Runway is back in style, thanks to a new mentor
- Wes Studi on a career of donning period costumes, superhero spandex, and an Avatar mo-cap suit
Wednesday
- Joel Church-Cooper on bringing Brockmire to new heights by pulling Brockmire out of the gutter
- Quentin Tarantino fights the future in his funky, meandering, elegiac Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood
- The Mailbag Of Thrones on the series finale, what Bran knew, Jon’s fate, and what it all means for the books
Thursday
- Kaitlyn Dever and Beanie Feldstein on becoming real-life BFFs on the set of Booksmart
- Bong Joon-ho drags class warfare off the Snowpiercer and into the world of ingenious farce
Friday
- Virtual reality or no, a round of golf is still just a round of golf
- The big disaster of Cannes arrives, and it’s almost 4 mind- and ass-numbing hours of twerking
- To All The Boys and Netflix reminded the world why it’s smitten with rom-coms
- The Middle Ages weren’t as sexist as Game Of Thrones would have you believe
- 5 new releases we love: Antsy art-pop, cosmic L.A. funk, and more
