A new Simpsons movie is coming just 20 years after the last one

The Simpsons just pulled off one of its best bits yet. The show’s season 19 premiere, the first episode to air after the premiere of The Simpsons Movie on July 27, 2007, opened with Bart scrawling “I will not wait 20 years to make another movie” across the chalkboard. Now, the team behind the long-running series can officially say they didn’t (though they did cut it pretty close). Per a social media announcement today, a second Simpsons movie will premiere in theaters on July 23, 2027—just four days shy of the 20-year mark.

We don’t have a lot of additional information. A poster included with the date announcement simply shows a yellow hand reaching for the show’s iconic pink-frosted donut (now complete with “2” sprinkles) and the tagline, “Homer’s coming back for seconds.” The show has already been renewed through its 40th season, which will air between 2028 and 2029, so it’s safe to assume the film isn’t being used as some sort of grand finale for the beloved series. Maybe they really are just doing it for the bit.

Of course, the film is also likely to make enough money to buy a whole buffet of donuts at the box office. The original, directed by Simpsons executive producer David Silverman, made $536 million worldwide, per Box Office Mojo. While The Simpsons isn’t the ratings juggernaut it used to be, IndieWire reports that its back catalog has also provided a nice revenue stream for Disney via Disney+, which has a dedicated 24/7 Simpsons stream in addition to the standard à la carte episodes. It’s hard to imagine a lot of people saying “D’oh!” to this one.