Disney to air every Simpsons "Treehouse of Horror" episode in order for first time

The spooky marathon will take place on The Simpsons' 24/7 streaming channel on Disney Plus.

By Emma Keates  |  September 26, 2025 | 5:04pm
Screenshot: Disney+
TV News The Simpsons
Disney hasn’t been, uh, the most popular company as of late, but it may win back a few fans with its latest endeavor. Per The Hollywood Reporter, Disney+ will stream all 36 Simpsons “Treehouse of Horror” episodes in order for the first time ever in honor of Halloween—sorry, Huluween. The chilling marathon of fan-favorite segments, which also promises “a few scary surprises,” will take place on The Simpsons stream, a 24/7 channel of all things Simpsons. (You can find it in the “Live” tab on Disney+.) The stream is currently back-to-school themed, if you want to spend some extra time in Springfield but aren’t quite ready for spooky season to start yet. The channel switches to “Treehouse of Horror” on September 29.

Disney+ has also introduced three other themed 24/7 streams to celebrate the things that go bump in the night. Hallowstream will air holiday classics and Villains celebrates the best baddies in cinema. For a lighter option, Waverly Place will also provide 24/7 Wizards Of Waverly Place episodes. If the idea of choosing what to watch is scarier than ghosts and goblins, these live channels are a good solution.

You can also find individual “Treehouse of Horror” episodes on the pages for the seasons in which they aired. If you want to refresh your memory before diving into the stream, check out The A.V. Club‘s 31 favorite “Treehouse of Horror” segments here.

 
