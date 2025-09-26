Disney to air every Simpsons "Treehouse of Horror" episode in order for first time The spooky marathon will take place on The Simpsons' 24/7 streaming channel on Disney Plus.

Disney hasn’t been, uh, the most popular company as of late, but it may win back a few fans with its latest endeavor. Per The Hollywood Reporter, Disney+ will stream all 36 Simpsons “Treehouse of Horror” episodes in order for the first time ever in honor of Halloween—sorry, Huluween. The chilling marathon of fan-favorite segments, which also promises “a few scary surprises,” will take place on The Simpsons stream, a 24/7 channel of all things Simpsons. (You can find it in the “Live” tab on Disney+.) The stream is currently back-to-school themed, if you want to spend some extra time in Springfield but aren’t quite ready for spooky season to start yet. The channel switches to “Treehouse of Horror” on September 29.