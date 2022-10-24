Is it even spooky season without another edition of “Treehouse Of Horror” from The Simpsons? Each year the twisted geniuses behind one of the longest running shows on television can be counted on to give us a brand new, standalone anthology of terrifying tales. It doesn’t matter if you stopped watching the show five, 10, or 20 seasons ago, you can always tune into the Halloween special for a laugh, a fright, or both at the same time.



This year’s 33rd edition of “Treehouse Of Horror” will have three acts, based on The Babadook (“The Pookadook”), Death Note (“Lisanime”), and Westworld (“Simpsonsworld”). As a special treat, not a trick, we’re also getting a full-length bonus episode based on Stephen King’s It, titled “Not It.” The first two episodes aired on October 23, and the second set of episodes will run on Sun., Oct. 30.

King has proven to be a rich source of inspiration for “Treehouse Of Horror” over the years. Other popular influences have included The Twilight Zone, Edgar Allen Poe, and Alfred Hitchcock. The show has also tackled sci-fi, action, fantasy, and dramas, but the horror episodes will always be our favorite. So this year we’ve gone back and watched every segment with some connection to horror (you’re welcome) and we’ve come up with our ranking of the 31 best tales—an appropriate Halloween number, don’t you think?