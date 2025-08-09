Zach Cregger says he's got an idea for a Weapons sequel kicking around

Zach Cregger’s just-arrived-in-theaters Weapons feels like a pretty complete package, honestly: The darkly comic horror flick explores a small-town tragedy from multiple angles, delving into why an entire class of fourth graders disappeared from their beds one otherwise quiet night. Sure, the movie’s ending leaves a few lingering questions, mostly around the nature of its ultimate antagonist. But there’s nothing about it that’s explicitly screaming for a sequel.

Which is what makes it kind of fascinating to hear that Cregger has a follow-up kicking around in the back of his head. This is per an interview the Barbarian director gave to Variety this week, in which he also talked about a bunch of other Weapons-related stuff—no, he doesn’t know why Josh Brolin dreams about a giant assault rifle hovering over his house either; yes, David Fincher is a cool guy to give you advice while you’re trying to make your movie. But when asked about potential continuations taking place in the same world, Cregger gives a slightly surprising response: “Definitely. I’ve actually … it’s funny you asked that. I can’t help it: I have another idea for something in this world that I’m kind of excited about. I’m not going to do it next, and I probably won’t do it after my next movie, but I do have one and I’d like to see it on the screen one day.”

Cregger is, of course, super-busy right now, hot off the buzz of what’s looking to be two successful horror movies. (Among other things, he’s on the hook for a new film version of Resident Evil, a game series he has a lot of reverence for: “The pacing of those games is so unique and effective, and just being locked in with one character moving from point A to point B, knowing you’re going to pass through this gauntlet of terror, and you’ve got to be methodical and thoughtful about it.”) Still, it’s interesting—given where Weapons ends up going, and the rules its universe seems to operate on—to imagine him coming back to that world; hopefully we’ll get to see it, several movies down the line.