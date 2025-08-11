It's 2005 Week at The A.V. Club

By Danette Chavez  |  August 11, 2025 | 7:00am
Clockwise from left: War Of The Worlds (Photo: Paramount Pictures); Supernatural (Photo: The CW); March Of The Penguins (Photo: National Geographic); Grey's Anatomy (Photo: ABC). Graphic: The A.V. Club
As summer makes its last stand, it’s time now for an annual (once more) tradition at The A.V. Club. That’s right, it’s officially 2005 Week, and we’ll spend the week looking back at the definitive pop culture of that year. The midpoint of the aughts decade had its highs, as our list of the best films of 2005 running on Thursday can attest, as well as its more confounding moments, like the advent of MySpace(?!) Records. But we’re wading deep into nostalgia, even if this particular vintage has more Four Loko in it than we’d like (or is advisable).

Every day this week, we’ll publish two features that reassess some influential artwork from 20 years ago. We’re starting things off on Monday with a double feature: a look back at Steven Spielberg’s reckoning with global conflicts past and present, and the way that gaming began to rewire our brains. We’ll also have features on Noah Baumbach’s make-or-break point, the bestselling book that got lost in translation, the documentary that left an outsized footprint, and the moment that Grey’s Anatomy, which is still going strong two decades later, found its voice. Later in the week, look for a Memory Wipe on Supernatural‘s premiere, and for former Podmass editor Marnie Shure’s reflections on how the podcasting medium struggled to define itself in its breakthrough year. And, as is our wont, The A.V. Club staff will close out this weeklong retrospective by singling out the works that encapsulate the year for us and inviting our readers to share the pop culture that had them jumping on the couch. 

 
