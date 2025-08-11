It's 2005 Week at The A.V. Club No life hacks, but we do have plenty of great retrospectives in store.

As summer makes its last stand, it’s time now for an annual (once more) tradition at The A.V. Club. That’s right, it’s officially 2005 Week, and we’ll spend the week looking back at the definitive pop culture of that year. The midpoint of the aughts decade had its highs, as our list of the best films of 2005 running on Thursday can attest, as well as its more confounding moments, like the advent of MySpace(?!) Records. But we’re wading deep into nostalgia, even if this particular vintage has more Four Loko in it than we’d like (or is advisable).