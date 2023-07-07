Actors venturing behind the camera to direct a movie is nothing new. The trend goes as far back as the 1910s, when silent film icons like Charlie Chaplin and Buster Keaton made their directing debuts with one- and two-reel shorts. Some actors who made the move to directing have become more notable for the films they’ve helmed than the films in which they starred, including Clint Eastwood (who made his directing debut with 1971’s Play Misty For Me), Ron Howard (1977’s Grand Theft Auto), and Penny Marshall (1986’s Jumpin’ Jack Flash).

More recently though, a new crop of actors are taking the leap and delivering some of the most creative and talked-about movies of our time. These aren’t just ego plays or attempts at a bigger paycheck. Rather, they are projects from talent previously responsible for just one thing (to act) who have shown they have the vision to lead a team of craftspeople, shepherd all aspects of a production and successfully tell a story. So let’s take a look, in alphabetical order, at 23 actors who successfully turned to directing in the 21st century.