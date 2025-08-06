Matt Smith recruited for Star Wars: Starfighter
Collecting yet another stone for his cinematic franchise gauntlet, Matt Smith joins Ryan Gosling and Mia Goth in Shawn Levy's upcoming Star Wars movie.(Photo by Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)
From pushing Daleks down the stairs to not knowing or caring what Morbin’ time is, few have a mastery of the cinematic universe quite like Matt Smith. Having graced Westeros and battled Skynet, to say nothing of his time as Prince Philip on The Crown, Smith has only one final franchise to collect: Star Wars. Thankfully, per Deadline, he’s already grabbed that final franchise stone and popped it into his big shiny glove. Smith will be the next to yell “punch it” in Shawn Levy’s upcoming Star Wars spin-off, Star Wars: Starfighter, the first Star Wars movie to get this far into development in, I don’t know, six years?