Matt Smith recruited for Star Wars: Starfighter

From pushing Daleks down the stairs to not knowing or caring what Morbin’ time is, few have a mastery of the cinematic universe quite like Matt Smith. Having graced Westeros and battled Skynet, to say nothing of his time as Prince Philip on The Crown, Smith has only one final franchise to collect: Star Wars. Thankfully, per Deadline, he’s already grabbed that final franchise stone and popped it into his big shiny glove. Smith will be the next to yell “punch it” in Shawn Levy’s upcoming Star Wars spin-off, Star Wars: Starfighter, the first Star Wars movie to get this far into development in, I don’t know, six years?

Smith will reportedly play a villain in the film, which makes sense because Smith hasn’t played the babyface in one of these things since his time on Doctor Who. Perhaps he was typecast, considering that most villains in the Star Wars universe are lanky Englishmen with piercing eyes. But who knows, maybe he’ll turn out to be an evil droid or something. Either way, it makes good, somewhat, on his near casting in The Rise Of Skywalker. Back in 2021, he told the Happy Sad Confused podcast that he was cast in J.J. Abrams’ final Star Wars adventure in a role he described as a “really groovy part and concept.” Many suspected that Smith would play Palpatine’s son and, we guess, Rey’s father or uncle, which does sound like a “transformative Star Wars story detail.” However, “the part became obsolete” when, somehow, Palpatine returned.

Assuming this Star Wars movie makes it over the line, it will shoot this fall for a May 28, 2027, release. Smith might face stiff competition, for, as it was written, The Resurrection Of Christ: Part Two rises in theaters the day before.