R.I.P. Gailard Sartain, Hee Haw and The Buddy Holly Story actor Sartain appeared in three Ernest films opposite Jim Varney, as well as The Outsiders, Mississippi Is Burning, and more.

Gailard Sartain, the comic and character actor known for his nearly 20-season-long role on country variety show Hee Haw as well as roles in the Ernest films, The Buddy Holly Story, and more, has died. His wife of 36 years, Mary Jo Sartain, shared that he died of natural causes with The Hollywood Reporter. “Actually, he died of silliness,” she added. He was 81.

Born in Tulsa, Oklahoma in 1943, Sartain’s career in entertainment began when he landed a job as a cameraman for a local television station. His big break came in 1972 when he was cast as a regular on Hee Haw, a syndicated country music variety show. He would spend nearly 20 seasons with the program, playing a variety of characters like Orville the cook, and Maynard the inept general store clerk, per THR.