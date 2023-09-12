Here are the winners from the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards

One of the few pop-culture extravaganzas undisturbed by the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes, the MTV Video Music Awards has the distinction of depriving the night sky of actual stars for the evening. MTV won’t have a problem like the Emmys until the musicians squeezed out of residuals by Spotify and Apple Music join Snoop Dogg and demand they, too, get paid for their work. For those curious, the VMAs are under a different SAG-AFTRA contract, meaning members cannot attend but still cannot promote AMPTP projects. But that’s neither here nor there at the moment. Tonight is the one night the channel formerly known as Music Television devotes to its original mission: Promoting music videos.

Now it might seem anathema for a network that fills its schedule with reruns of Ridiculousness to still do this song and dance—though MTV’s going to have to start paying those writers too. But it apparently means enough to Taylor Swift, Nicki Minaj, Olivia Rodrigo, and other massively popular and influential artists to show up. Still, we could go on and on about why MTV still does this, but at the end of the day, it’s an excuse to see Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, and Lil Wayne perform live on television. It’s also another opportunity for Taylor Swift to add another 11 awards to an already unprecedented year of success. Swift will have some stiff competition, though. SZA nabbed eight nominations while Doja Cat, Miley Cyrus, Nicki Minaj, Blackpink, and Olivia Rodrigo earned six. Plus, there’s an Album Of The Year category, which makes no sense for a show about music videos, but whatever, neither does a music-based awards show on MTV.



We’ll be updating the list of winners tonight, so join along with us as we spend this magical night checking in with our old friend MTV.



Video For Good



Alicia Keys – “If I Ain’t Got You (Orchestral)“

Bad Bunny – “El Apagón – Aquí Vive Gente”

Demi Lovato – “Swine”

Dove Cameron – “Breakfast”

Imagine Dragons – “Crushed”

Maluma – “La Reina”

Push Performance Of The Year



August 2022: Saucy Santana – “Booty”

September 2022: Stephen Sanchez – “Until I Found You”

October 2022: JVKE – “golden hour”

November 2022: Flo Milli – “Conceited”

December 2022: Reneé Rapp – “Colorado”

January 2023: Sam Ryder – “All The Way Over”

February 2023: Armani White – “GOATED”

March 2023: FLETCHER – “Becky’s So Hot”

April 2023: TOMORROW X TOGETHER – “Sugar Rush Ride”

May 2023: Ice Spice – “Princess Diana”

June 2023: FLO – “Losing You”

July 2023: Lauren Spencer Smith

Video Of The Year



Doja Cat – “Attention”

Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”

Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl”

Olivia Rodrigo – “vampire”

Sam Smith, Kim Petras – “Unholy”

SZA – “Kill Bill”

Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”



Artist Of The Year



Beyoncé

Doja Cat

KAROL G

Nicki Minaj

Shakira

Taylor Swift



Song Of The Year



Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”

Olivia Rodrigo – “vampire”

Rema & Selena Gomez – “Calm Down”

Sam Smith, Kim Petras – “Unholy”

Steve Lacy – “Bad Habit”

SZA – “Kill Bill”

Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”

Best New Artist



GloRilla

Ice Spice

Kaliii

Peso Pluma

PinkPantheress

Reneé Rapp

Best Collaboration



David Guetta & Bebe Rexha – “I’m Good (Blue)”

Post Malone, Doja Cat – “I Like You (A Happier Song)”

Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami – “Gotta Move On”

KAROL G, Shakira – “TQG”

Metro Boomin with The Weeknd, 21 Savage, and Diddy – “Creepin’ (Remix)”

Rema & Selena Gomez – “Calm Down”

Best Pop



Demi Lovato – “Swine”

Dua Lipa – “Dance The Night (From Barbie The Album)”

Ed Sheeran – “Eyes Closed”

Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”

Olivia Rodrigo – “vampire”

P!NK – “TRUSTFALL”

Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”



Best Hip-Hop



Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami – “Gotta Move On”

DJ Khaled ft. Drake & Lil Baby – “STAYING ALIVE”

GloRilla & Cardi B – “Tomorrow 2”

Lil Uzi Vert – “Just Wanna Rock”

Lil Wayne ft. Swizz Beatz & DMX – “Kant Nobody”

Metro Boomin ft Future – “Superhero (Heroes and Villains)”

Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl”



Best R&B



Alicia Keys ft. Lucky Daye – “Stay”

Chlöe ft. Chris Brown – “How Does It Feel”

Metro Boomin with The Weeknd, 21 Savage, and Diddy – “Creepin’ (Remix)”

SZA – “Shirt”

Toosii – “Favorite Song”

Yung Bleu & Nicki Minaj – “Love In The Way”



Best Alternative



blink-182 – “EDGING”

boygenius – “the film”

Fall Out Boy – “Hold Me Like A Grudge”

Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste – “Candy Necklace”

Paramore – “This Is Why”

Thirty Seconds To Mars – “Stuck”



Best Rock



Foo Fighters – “The Teacher”

Linkin Park – “Lost (Original Version)”

Red Hot Chili Peppers – “Tippa My Tongue”

Måneskin – “THE LONELIEST”

Metallica – “Lux Æterna”

Muse – “You Make Me Feel Like It’s Halloween”



Best Latin



Anitta – “Funk Rave”

Bad Bunny – “WHERE SHE GOES” – Rimas Entertainment

Eslabon Armado, Peso Pluma – “Ella Baila Sola”

Parlay, Inc. Grupo Frontera Bad Bunny – “un x100to”

KAROL G, Shakira – “TQG”

ROSALÍA – “DESPECHÁ”

Shakira – “Acróstico”



Best K-Pop



aespa – “Girls”

BLACKPINK – “Pink Venom”

FIFTY FIFTY – “Cupid”

SEVENTEEN – “Super”

Stray Kids – “S-Class”

TOMORROW X TOGETHER – “Sugar Rush Ride”



Best Afrobeats



Ayra Starr – “Rush”

Burna Boy – “It’s Plenty”

Davido ft. Musa Keys – “UNAVAILABLE”

Fireboy DML & Asake – ”Bandana”

Libianca – “People”

Rema & Selena Gomez – “Calm Down”

Wizkid ft Ayra Starr– “2 Sugar”



Best Direction



Doja Cat – “Attention” – Directed by Tanu Muiño

Drake – “Falling Back” – Director X (Julien Christian Lutz)

Kendrick Lamar – “Count Me Out” – Directed by Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar

Megan Thee Stallion – “Her”– Directed by Colin Tilley

Sam Smith, Kim Petras – “Unholy” – Directed by Floria Sigismondi

SZA – “Kill Bill” – Directed by Christian Breslauer

Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” — Directed by Taylor Swift

Best Cinematography



Adele – “I Drink Wine” – Cinematography by Adam Newport-Berra

Ed Sheeran – “Eyes Closed”– Cinematography by Natasha Baier

Janelle Monae – “Lipstick Lover” – Cinematography by Allison Anderson

Kendrick Lamar – “Count Me Out” – Cinematography by Adam Newport-Berra

Miley Cyrus – “Flowers” – Cinematography by Marcell Rev

Olivia Rodrigo – “vampire”– Cinematography by Russ Fraser

Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” – Cinematography by Rina Yang

Best Visual Effects



Fall Out Boy – “Love From The Other Side” — Visual Effects by Thomas Bailey and Josh Shaffner

Harry Styles – “Music For A Sushi Restaurant”– Visual Effects by Chelsea Delfino and Black Kite Studios

Melanie Martinez – “VOID” – Visual Effects by Carbon

Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl” — Visual Effects by Max Colt and Sergio Mashevskyi

Sam Smith, Kim Petras – “Unholy” – Visual Effects by Max Colt / FRENDER

Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”– Visual Effects by Parliament

Best Choreography



BLACKPINK – “Pink Venom” – Choreography by Kiel Tutin, Sienna Lalau, Lee Jung (YGX), Taryn Cheng (YGX)

Dua Lipa – “Dance The Night (From Barbie The Album)” — Choreography by Charm LaDonna

Jonas Brothers – “Waffle House” – Choreography by Jerry Reece

Megan Thee Stallion – “Her” – Choreography by Sean Bankhead

Panic! At The Disco – “Middle Of A Breakup” – Choreography by Monika Felice Smith

Sam Smith, Kim Petras – “Unholy” – Choreography by (LA)HORDE – Marine Brutti, Jonathan Debrouwer, Arthur Harel

Best Art Direction



boygenius – “the film” – Art Direction by Jen Dunlap

BLACKPINK – “Pink Venom” – Art Direction by Seo Hyun Seung (GIGANT)

Doja Cat – “Attention” – Art Direction by Spencer Graves

Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste – “Candy Necklace” – Art Direction by Brandon Mendez

Megan Thee Stallion – “Her” – Art Direction by Niko Philipides

SZA – “Shirt” – Art Direction by Kate Bunch

Best Editing



BLACKPINK – “Pink Venom” – Editing by Seo Hyun Seung (GIGANT)

Kendrick Lamar – “Rich Spirit” – Edited by Grason Caldwell

Miley Cyrus – “River” Edited by Brandan Walter

Olivia Rodrigo – “vampire” Edited by Sofia Kerpan and David Checel

SZA – “Kill Bill” – Edited by Luis Caraza Peimbert

Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” – Edited by Chancler Haynes

Show Of The Summer



Beyoncé

Blackpink

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Karol G

Taylor Swift

Group Of The Year



Blackpink

Fifty Fifty

Flo

Jonas Brothers

Maneskin

NewJeans

Seventeen

Tomorrow X Together

Song Of The Summer



Beyoncé – “Cuff It”

Billie Eilish – “What Was I Made For?” (from the motion picture Barbie)

Doja Cat – “Paint the Town Red”

Doechii (featuring Kodak Black) – “What It Is (Block Boy)“

Dua Lipa – “Dance the Night” (from the motion picture Barbie)

Fifty Fifty – “Cupid”

Gunna – “Fukumean”

Jungkook (featuring Latto) – “Seven”

Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice with Aqua – “Barbie World” (from the motion picture Barbie)

Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire”

SZA – “Kill Bill”

Taylor Swift (featuring Ice Spice) – “Karma”

Tomorrow X Together and Jonas Brothers – “Do It Like That”

Luke Combs – “Fast Car”

Troye Sivan – “Rush”

Yng Lvcas & Peso Pluma – “La Bebe” (remix)

Album Of The Year



Beyoncé – Renaissance

Drake and 21 Savage – Her Loss

Metro Boomin – Heroes & Villains

Miley Cyrus – Endless Summer Vacation

SZA – SOS

Taylor Swift – Midnights

Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award



Shakira

Global Icon Award



Diddy

