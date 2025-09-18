House Democrats call for FCC chair's resignation in the wake of Jimmy Kimmel suspension
SAG-AFTRA, the WGA, and multiple celebrities have also spoken out in support of the talk show host.Screenshot: Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube
On Wednesday, ABC suspended Jimmy Kimmel Live! “indefinitely” after FCC chair Brendan Carr threatened the network in response to Kimmel’s comments on the shooting of Charlie Kirk. While Kimmel wasn’t allowed to speak on his own behalf on-air last night, many others have taken up the cause. A group of House Democrats including Hakeem Jeffries, Katherine Clark, Pete Aguilar, Ted Lieu, Joe Neguse, and Suzan DelBene recently released a joint statement accusing ABC and affiliate companies like Nexstar and Sinclair Broadcast Group of engaging in a “corrupt pay-to-play scheme.” “Brendan Carr, the so-called Chairman of the Federal Communications Commission, has engaged in the corrupt abuse of power. He has disgraced the office he holds by bullying ABC, the employer of Jimmy Kimmel, and forcing the company to bend the knee to the Trump administration. FCC Chair Brendan Carr should resign immediately,” they wrote, per Deadline.
“Donald Trump and the Republican Party’s war on the First Amendment is blatantly inconsistent with American values,” their statement continued. “Media companies, such as the one that suspended Mr. Kimmel, have a lot to explain. The censoring of artists and cancellation of shows is an act of cowardice… House Democrats will make sure the American people learn the truth, even if that requires the relentless unleashing of congressional subpoena power. This will not be forgotten.” After Wednesday’s announcement, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer also condemned the decision as “a page right out of Xi [Jinping]’s playbook.”