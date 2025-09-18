House Democrats call for FCC chair's resignation in the wake of Jimmy Kimmel suspension

On Wednesday, ABC suspended Jimmy Kimmel Live! “indefinitely” after FCC chair Brendan Carr threatened the network in response to Kimmel’s comments on the shooting of Charlie Kirk. While Kimmel wasn’t allowed to speak on his own behalf on-air last night, many others have taken up the cause. A group of House Democrats including Hakeem Jeffries, Katherine Clark, Pete Aguilar, Ted Lieu, Joe Neguse, and Suzan DelBene recently released a joint statement accusing ABC and affiliate companies like Nexstar and Sinclair Broadcast Group of engaging in a “corrupt pay-to-play scheme.” “Brendan Carr, the so-called Chairman of the Federal Communications Commission, has engaged in the corrupt abuse of power. He has disgraced the office he holds by bullying ABC, the employer of Jimmy Kimmel, and forcing the company to bend the knee to the Trump administration. FCC Chair Brendan Carr should resign immediately,” they wrote, per Deadline.

“Donald Trump and the Republican Party’s war on the First Amendment is blatantly inconsistent with American values,” their statement continued. “Media companies, such as the one that suspended Mr. Kimmel, have a lot to explain. The censoring of artists and cancellation of shows is an act of cowardice… House Democrats will make sure the American people learn the truth, even if that requires the relentless unleashing of congressional subpoena power. This will not be forgotten.” After Wednesday’s announcement, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer also condemned the decision as “a page right out of Xi [Jinping]’s playbook.”

Guilds like the WGA and SAG-AFTRA also weighed in. “The right to speak our minds and to disagree with each other—to disturb, even—is at the very heart of what it means to be a free people. It is not to be denied. Not by violence, not by the abuse of governmental power, nor by acts of corporate cowardice,” said the Writers Guild of America in a searing statement. “As a Guild, we stand united in opposition to anyone who uses their power and influence to silence the voices of writers, or anyone who speaks in dissent. If free speech applied only to ideas we like, we needn’t have bothered to write it into the Constitution. What we have signed on to—painful as it may be at times—is the freeing agreement to disagree. Shame on those in government who forget this founding truth. As for our employers, our words have made you rich. Silencing us impoverishes the whole world. The WGA stands with Jimmy Kimmel and his writers.”

Fellow guild SAG-AFTRA also condemned the decision in its own statement. “Our society depends on freedom of expression. Suppression of free speech and retaliation for speaking out on significant issues of public concern run counter to the fundamental rights we all rely on,” the guild wrote. “Democracy thrives when diverse points of view are expressed. The decision to suspend airing Jimmy Kimmel Live! is the type of suppression and retaliation that endangers everyone’s freedoms. SAG-AFTRA stands with all media artists and defends their right to express their diverse points of view, and everyone’s right to hear them.”

As they did when The Late Show With Stephen Colbert was canceled earlier this year, many celebrities and supporters have also spoken out against the move. “So I’m in a full face of makeup because I was supposed to go over and have a chat with my friend Jimmy Kimmel on his show, but as you have heard by now, the Jimmy Kimmel show has been pulled indefinitely, abruptly, because of the complaints from the Trump administration,” Wanda Sykes, who was booked as a guest on Wednesday night’s episode, said in an Instagram video. “So let’s see. [President Donald Trump] didn’t end the Ukraine War or solve Gaza within his first week. But he did end freedom of speech within his first year. Hey, for those of you who pray, now’s the time to do it. Love you, Jimmy.”

Jean Smart, who plays a talk show host on Hacks, wrote that she was “horrified” at the suspension. “What Jimmy said was FREE speech, not hate speech. People seem to only want to protect free speech when it suits THEIR agenda. Though I didn’t agree at ALL with Charlie Kirk; his shooting death sickened me; and should have sickened any decent human being. What is happening to our country?” Comedian Mike Birbiglia also weighed in with a hand-written note about free speech. “I’ve spent a lot of time in public and private defending comedians I don’t agree with,” he wrote. “If you’re a comedian and you don’t call out the insanity of pulling Kimmel off the air—don’t bother spouting off about free speech anymore.”

In the comments in question, Kimmel said, “We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing anything they can to score political points from it.” Per THR, the host had been “prepared to address the backlash on his Wednesday show… but not apologize.”