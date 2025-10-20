Life on the outside is tough, and nearly a decade after Lincoln Burrows escaped after five seasons in lockup, Hulu is heading back into solitary confinement. Per The Hollywood Reporter, Disney has hired Mayans MC co-creator Elgin James to serve as a warden in its upcoming Prison Break reboot. After two years of development, Hulu has given the green light to the show, and James will serve as showrunner after writing and directing the pilot episode.

The new series will star Emily Browning, an actor who’s been bouncing around TV for the last couple of years, appearing on Class Of ’07, American Gods, and The Affair, but will always be Sucker Punch‘s Babydoll to some. Browning plays an ex-soldier who’s taken a job as a corrections officer at “one of the deadliest prisons in America to prove how far she’ll go for someone she loves.” We presume the “someone she loves” will be a prisoner that Browning must help break out, but we’ll hold off on predictions for now.

There is still a strong desire to break out of prison. Last year, Prison Break had its own Suits-esque revival on Netflix. Though it had been sitting on the streamer’s servers for years (and also sitting on Hulu), Prison Break surprisingly raced up the most-watched charts, beating out some of Netflix’s big-budget originals.

There have been a couple of attempts at a Prison Break spin-off in the past. The show lasted four seasons in the mid-to-late 2000s before concluding with a made-for-TV movie, Prison Break: The Final Break. It returned with the 2017 revival season, Prison Break: Resurrection, a limited television event, according to old press releases. But how could we forget Prison Break: Proof Of Innocence, the low-budget spin-off that released “mobisodes” exclusively to mobile phones. The technology has finally caught up, so do the right thing, Hulu, release the new season exclusively on Go90.