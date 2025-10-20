Mo Amer's got sympathy symptoms in Wild World special trailer

The trailer for Mo Amer’s third Netflix special, Wild World, is unusual as far as comedy special trailers go. Where other trailers would cut from punchline to punchline (as if to reassure you there are indeed a bunch of jokes in this special!), the Wild World trailer lingers on one section of Amer’s set, detailing when he had sympathy symptoms during his wife’s pregnancy. Later, a friend convinces his wife she needs to have a natural home birth: “I was like, ‘You can’t trust Denise! She wears shoes inside of the house and no shoes outside of the house? You can’t trust this bitch!'” He cracks.

Wild World follows Amer’s previous specials Mo Amer: Mohammed in Texas (2021) and Mo Amer: The Vagabond (2018), as well as his critically acclaimed Netflix series Mo. In his latest “timely and [fiercely] funny hour, the comedian celebrates his Palestinian heritage, relives the birth of his son, takes aim at the TSA and much more,” per a synopsis from the streamer.

Amer has previously shared about the pressure he faced to be a voice for Palestinians amid heightened conflict between Israel and Palestine. But as to whether comedy can truly create change, he told Hasan Minhaj in July that he sees it more as a “shift”: “I feel like that’s more realistic, number one. It creates this new shift in a direction of thought process that you didn’t have before. Will it, over time, make the impact? Yeah, but you need to pile it on, you can’t just have one experience and be like ‘I’m a different person now!'” He said. “It definitely shifts people’s mindset, it definitely jars their perception of what they’ve learned before, what they know about us before. That’s significant.” You can tune in to see if Wild World shifts your perspective when the special premieres on Netflix October 28.