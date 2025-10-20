Brad Ingelsby has "more stories to tell" in the world of Task

Task just wrapped up its critically acclaimed first season, and creator Brad Ingelsby already has his eye on another. “We’ve talked but it’s kind of a let’s see how people respond,” he said in a post-finale interview with The Wrap. “I’d love to come back and do it. I love the idea of getting a group of people together each season.”

And by that he means the same group of people, not a True Detective-style crime anthology with a new cast. “I mean I’d love if we could get Martha [Plimpton] and [Mark] Ruffalo and some of the characters back. I had such a good time developing this task force this season,” he explained. “It excites me as a character writer, more than anything, to be like, ‘Who’s the group of people we get together and have to solve a case or go after a group of guys?’ I’d love the opportunity to do it again. It would depend on what an audience thinks, but I’d love another run if I can get one.”

In her B+ review of “A Still Small Voice” for The A.V. Club, Caroline Siede praises the “impressive balancing act” that Task managed to strike with its tone. However, “it feels like the season could have benefited from a more standard eight-to-10-episode run,” she writes, citing the Brandis family history and Grasso storyline as areas of potential interest. “As the season comes to a close, there’s still so much more I want to know about so many of its key players.”

Sounds like Ingelsby has similar feelings on the matter. “If people respond to Task and keep responding to Task, I’d love to tell more stories about this place, because I love writing about this place. I do feel like I have more stories to tell,” he said in a previous interview with Esquire. “What I love about TV is just how many characters you get to explore. I really see myself as a character writer and not a great plot writer. And so what I love about TV is that you get to explore the Grassos, the Lizzies, the Aleahs. If I was to do a movie, unless I was Robert Altman, I just wouldn’t be able to tap into that many characters.”