JD Vance wants people to keep talking about Sydney Sweeney's American Eagle ad To the VP, backlash over Sweeney's campaign is a referendum on the Democratic party, but no prominent Democratic officials have commented on the ad as of this writing.

JD Vance is a big fan of Sydney Sweeney’s American Eagle campaign. At this point, we’ve likely all seen it—as well as the wave of backlash it received almost immediately after it was released. In one ad, Sweeney zips up a pair of jeans and, in a tone that’s meant to be seductive but seems a bit more like she’s getting over a cold, says, “Genes are passed down from parents to offspring… My jeans are blue.” In another, she stands in front of a billboard that reads, “Sydney Sweeney has great genes,” but the word “genes” is crossed out and replaced with “jeans.”

Some people on the internet were not happy with the campaign. Or, in Vance’s words on a recent episode of the right-leaning Ruthless podcast (via Variety), “My political advice to the Democrats is continue to tell everybody who thinks Sydney Sweeney is attractive is a Nazi… That appears to be their actual strategy.” The thing is, the people Vance are mocking don’t hold any governmental power at all. According to CNN, “no prominent Democratic Party leaders or officials have commented on the ad,” at least as of this writing.