Disney employees dissent as Jimmy Kimmel gets caught in ABC affiliates' machinations Disney reportedly wants to get Kimmel back on the air, but the political machinations involved may not allow it.

Disney is reportedly in talks with Jimmy Kimmel to get his show back on the air. But the political agenda to have him fired existed before Charlie Kirk was killed, and the pressure to get rid of him for good is likely to continue. As when Paramount canceled The Late Show after its merger with Skydance, Nexstar took up Trump’s crusade against Kimmel while pending FCC approval for a merger with Tegna which will “extend the company’s combined reach into 80% of American homes,” per NPR. (Nexstar has denied being influenced by the FCC in its decision to pull Kimmel.) Sinclair Broadcast Group, which also owns many ABC affiliate stations, joined the boycott after FCC chair Brendan Carr posted on Twitter/X that he hoped “other broadcasters follow Nexstar’s lead.”

According to reporting from The New York Times, Nexstar and Sinclair’s motives aren’t necessarily purely political. The move can also be interpreted as a power play in their business dealings with Disney. “Local station groups want to maximize profits from the fees that they are paid by cable and satellite operators to carry their programming. But networks like ABC, which sell programming to those stations, want a bigger cut for themselves,” the outlet explains. “The decision to pre-empt Mr. Kimmel may have amounted to Nexstar and Sinclair sending a message as a tough negotiator, [John Chachas, the founder of Methuselah Advisors, a boutique mergers and acquisitions firm] said.”