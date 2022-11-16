Kevin Spacey’s legal troubles are far from over. The embattled actor was recently found “not liable” for battery in a suit brought by Anthony Rapp regarding an incident that occurred in 1986, when Rapp was 14 years old. A similar case has been pending in the United Kingdom; Spacey pled “not guilty” to five charges brought against him by three men. Now, the Crown Protection Service (CPS) has authorized seven additional charges related to the U.K. case, according to Deadline.

“The CPS has authorised additional criminal charges against Kevin Spacey, 63, for a number of sexual assaults against one man between 2001 and 2004,” Rosemary Ainslie, Head of the CPS Special Crime Division, said in a statement (per Deadline). “The CPS has also authorised one charge of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent. The authority to charge follows a review of the evidence gathered by the Metropolitan Police in its investigation. The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against Mr Spacey are active and that he has the right to a fair trial.”

Spacey was previously charged with four counts of sexual assault and one charge of causing a person to “engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.” The charges concern incidents occurring between 2005-2013, “in London and the county of Gloucester and were against three men all now aged in their 30s and 40s,” per Deadline.

In a statement given to Good Morning America in May following the original charges, Spacey said, “I very much appreciate the Crown Prosecution Service’s statement in which they carefully reminded the media and the public that I am entitled to a fair trial, and innocent until proven otherwise. While I am disappointed with their decision to move forward, I will voluntarily appear in the U.K. as soon as can be arranged and defend myself against these charges, which I am confident will prove my innocence.”