M3GAN 2.0 will dance her way back into theaters in 2025

Bringing us ever closer to the dark day when Blumhouse is going to have to sit down and figure out what the hell you call a third M3GAN movie—M33GAN? M3G3N? The mind boggles—the horror studio has officially confirmed that a second installment of its surprise hit murder-doll blockbuster is now on the books.

Specifically, THR reports that Blumhouse and James Wan’s Atomic Monster have even gone so far as to announce a release date for the second movie, which, in what we can only term an act of abject cowardice, is apparently just going to be called M3GAN 2.0. And it’ll be arriving on January 17, 2025, with both studios apparently aiming to lock up that fickle “January horror success” crown for a second time, now a couple of years down the line.

And, have no doubt: M3GAN has been a rare January horror win, with the film having recently cruised past $100 million at the box office, off of a meager $12 million budget, some very savvy marketing, and a movie that realizes that creepy dancing murder dolls can actually be fun. Those are the kinds of budget-vs.-box office numbers that have made both Wan and Blumhouse consistent money makers in recent years; it’s not for nothing that this is Wan’s second massively successful killer doll franchise at this point.

Among other things, the studios have already locked down plenty of returning talent, with Allison Williams and Violet McGraw both officially onboard to return for a second run through M3GAN’s house of horrors. (Possibly literally, if the hints of M3GAN taking control of their home’s smart home systems at the end of the first movie is any indication of what’s to come.) Meanwhile, while director Gerard Johnstone hasn’t signed on yet, writer Akela Cooper has, set to pen even more TikTok-dancing death doll delights.