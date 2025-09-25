Mark Duplass launches production fund for trans filmmakers

Mark Duplass is using his “The Morning Show cash” to do some good. On Wednesday, the actor and director announced the Found Footage Feature Fund, a joint initiative between the Transgender Film Center and his Duplass Brothers Productions aimed at supporting independent, trans filmmakers. The fund will act as a “fully financed greenlight for a micro-budget production,” Variety reports. Along with a $25,000 production grant, the selected winner will receive a wealth of access and experience, including private consultation sessions with Duplass and Creep director Patrick Brice, submission waivers to select festivals (including Fantastic Fest, where the fund was announced), script and marketing consultations, 15 days of post-production services, and ongoing support via email.

The initiative is open to films from any genre, as long as the pitch incorporates some sort of cost-effective technique such as found or archival footage. The selected grantee will be expected to finish their film within a year of receiving the funds.

“The Found Footage Feature Fund is about meeting the moment with clarity and action,” said Sav Rodgers, executive director of the Transgender Film Center. “We’re thrilled to partner with Mark and the Duplass Brothers team to support independent storytellers who are ready to do the work, leverage their resources, and get their films made. This is about empowering trans filmmakers to make something bold and real without waiting for permission.”

The announcement comes as trans individuals face increasing prejudice and erasure, both within Hollywood and from the government at large. “Sav Rodgers and I became friendly over the past few years, and once I discovered the incredible work he’s been doing with the Transgender Film Center, I just knew that Duplass Brothers had to find a way to support and get involved,” Duplass said of the project. “I’m so thrilled to bring our micro-budget found footage experience, and some of my The Morning Show cash, to the table and see what we can do together.”

Applications for the grant will be accepted from October 23 to November 7. A winner will be chosen in December.