The Morning Show renewed for season five Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon are returning for another round of daytime TV drama on streaming.

Ahead of the show’s fourth season premiere tomorrow, Apple TV+ has gone ahead and renewed The Morning Show for season five. The series, which sees Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston survive the cutthroat world of morning television, hasn’t been seen since 2023, when Jon Hamm joined the show as tech billionaire Paul Marks. Season four debuts tomorrow, and it promises another season of behind-the-scenes drama and flashy guest stars, including Aaron Pierre, William Jackson Harper, Boyd Holbrook, Marion Cotillard, and Jeremy Irons.