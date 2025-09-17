The Morning Show renewed for season five

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon are returning for another round of daytime TV drama on streaming.

By Matt Schimkowitz  |  September 17, 2025 | 12:33am
Courtesy of Apple TV+
Ahead of the show’s fourth season premiere tomorrow, Apple TV+ has gone ahead and renewed The Morning Show for season five. The series, which sees Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston survive the cutthroat world of morning television, hasn’t been seen since 2023, when Jon Hamm joined the show as tech billionaire Paul Marks. Season four debuts tomorrow, and it promises another season of behind-the-scenes drama and flashy guest stars, including Aaron Pierre, William Jackson Harper, Boyd Holbrook, Marion Cotillard, and Jeremy Irons.

While the series sat this year’s Emmys out, Apple still managed to clean up via another peek behind-the-scenes of how the entertainment sausage gets made: The Studio, which broke the record for most wins for a comedy series in a single season. But The Studio wasn’t the only one bringing Apple Emmy gold. Severance netted 27 nominations, landing statues for Tramell Tillman and Britt Lower. Slow Horses also picked up a win for Outstanding Direction for a Drama Series. Though Morning Show has received a handful of Emmy nominations, only two-time Outstanding Supporting Actor Billy Crudup has taken home a statue. Maybe season four is the show’s year. If not, there’s always season five.

 
