Marshawn Lynch will be back on the case in new detective comedy series

Former football player Marshawn Lynch has been a scene-stealer for some time now. His acting career has taken him everywhere from Westworld to The League, the classroom in Bottoms to the classroom in Euphoria (or wherever that show is going in season three). One of his most notable comedic performances was as himself in the improv mystery series Murderville, where he tagged along with Will Arnett’s detective Terry Seattle to solve a case. So perhaps it will come as no surprise that Lynch is developing a new sitcom where he plays himself tagging along with a detective to solve a case.

Per Deadline, Amazon MGM Studios has bought a pitch for a new half-hour comedy starring Lynch and created by Max Searle (Dave), who will serve as showrunner. The as-yet untitled series will see Lynch “as a version of himself who, in refusing the typical life of a retired athlete, dives into a new career as a Las Vegas private eye—teaming with a tough, veteran female PI in a partnership as unpredictable as the cases they take on.” Among the executive producers is Murderville‘s Will Arnett.

Lynch has some experience with the “version of himself” role on The League and Brooklyn Nine-Nine, not to mention the handful of reality shows (Bar Rescue, The Great American Baking Show, Stars On Mars, etc.) where he just, y’know, was himself. The common theme of all these projects is that he wanted to have fun and try new things, “really just playing out childhood dreams,” he explained to The Hollywood Reporter in 2022. “Like I think about when I was a youth, I’m like, ‘Oh, that shit would look fun to do. Oh man, if I was in that, I would do something like this or something like that.’ So now I’m in a position where if I just think it or speak it into existence, that shit will kinda happen.” He added, “I like to have fun, but at the same time I’m not looking at the acting like, ‘Oh, it’s challenging. I want a challenge,’ this, that and the third. Nah. Fuck that. If it’s something that it looks like I’ll enjoy doing it, then yeah I’ll rock like that.”