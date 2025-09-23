Marshawn Lynch will be back on the case in new detective comedy series
After receiving raves for his improv on Murderville, the ex-athlete will solve more comic mysteries.Screenshot: Brooklyn Nine-Nine/YouTube
Former football player Marshawn Lynch has been a scene-stealer for some time now. His acting career has taken him everywhere from Westworld to The League, the classroom in Bottoms to the classroom in Euphoria (or wherever that show is going in season three). One of his most notable comedic performances was as himself in the improv mystery series Murderville, where he tagged along with Will Arnett’s detective Terry Seattle to solve a case. So perhaps it will come as no surprise that Lynch is developing a new sitcom where he plays himself tagging along with a detective to solve a case.