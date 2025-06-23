Paramount Plus books another ticket to MobLand

Great news, dads! MobLand has officially been renewed for season two. And Harry Da Souza (Tom Hardy) didn’t even need to fix anything to make it happen; the crime drama got there all on its own. Paramount+ reports that MobLand soared to 26 million global viewers, making it the streamer’s second most popular show of all time, second only to Taylor Sheridan’s Landman.

In a statement, Paramount co-CEO Chris McCarthy lauded the Guy Ritchie-produced series as “a resounding triumph… brought to life by the powerhouse performances of Tom [Hardy], Pierce [Brosnan], and Helen [Mirren].” “MobLand was one of those incredible moments where Chris McCarthy came to us with the vision of creating the next great mob series and, after traversing the UK countryside in a quest to land Guy Ritchie, we both came to the realization that we knew the exact formula. With the extraordinary talent of Guy, Ronan [Bennett, the show’s creator], Jez [Butterworth] and our incredible cast, we brought that vision to life,” 101 Studios CEO David C. Glasser added.

MobLand follows Harry, a loyal fixer to the infamous Harrigan crime family, as he helps them navigate conflicts with both a rival family and the authorities. It also features some outlandish, extremely fun accent work from Brosnan and Mirren as Conrad and Maeve Harrigan, the patriarch and matriarch of the show’s primary family. “Each one is constantly trying to outdo the other when it comes to being the worst, scariest, and most exhausting person and parent,” The A.V. Club‘s Saloni Gajjar wrote in an essay on the actor’s choices last month. “It’s a sight to behold whenever Brosnan and Mirren’s characters go at each other’s throats like this.” There will be plenty more opportunities to watch them bicker in season two.