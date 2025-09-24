New Jersey PBS will shut down next year due to budget cuts

The ramifications of the Trump administration’s cuts to public broadcasting continue to be felt as New Jersey’s only public television station announced it will shut down next year. NJ PBS has been run by WNET Group since 2011, when then-Governor Chris Christie shut down the New Jersey Network, a state-run public media company. But facing the Trump cuts and an additional $750,000 cut enacted by the state legislature earlier this year (a 75 percent reduction, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer), NJ PBS can’t survive beyond its current contract.

“The recent cuts by the federal government and New Jersey state government have been very significant. Regrettably, WNET has been unable to reach an agreement with the New Jersey Public Broadcasting Authority to extend the management of New Jersey’s public television network beyond the expiration date of June 30, 2026,” the network said in a statement. “After the current contract ends, WNET will continue producing and airing the daily New Jersey newscast on THIRTEEN and its digital platforms. At the same time, WNET is committed to supporting the state through this transition and looks forward to collaborating with New Jersey–based institutions interested in operating a public television network.”

PBS affiliates across the country are scrambling to make up for the budget deficit as public broadcasting faces an existential crisis. Following the Corporation for Public Broadcasting’s closure announcement, the organization was lauded in Hollywood and beyond. Senator Cory Booker, who represents New Jersey, reacted to the end of NJ PBS on social media on Tuesday. “The closure of New Jersey PBS is a loss for all of us who live here. Their programming benefits all New Jerseyans young and old,” he wrote. “I’ll continue to stand up to the attacks on public broadcasting and support local networks in Jersey and across the country.”