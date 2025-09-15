Television Academy chairman lauds Corporation For Public Broadcasting, decries funding cuts

Amidst an Emmys ceremony that has largely sidestepped politics (with a few notable exceptions), one particularly relevant issue got a major spotlight. Television Academy chairman Cris Abrego took the stage to speak about the Corporation For Public Broadcasting, which received the Governors Award, an honor reserved for those who have “made a profound, transformational and long-lasting contribution to the arts and/or science of television” (per The New York Times), at the Creative Arts Emmys last week. Abrego lauded the nonprofit for “keeping free local stations alive across the nation,” many of which were the “only emergency alert system families could count on.”

Tragically, the CPB’s time is coming to an end. Earlier this summer, the nearly six decade-old nonprofit announced that it would be winding down operations at the end of this year as a result of President Trump’s rescissions bill, which stripped away $1.1 billion in previously approved funding. “CPB will close its doors because Congress has voted to defund it and silence yet another cultural institution,” Abrego said, to resounding boos from the audience. “That’s a reminder of just how much our work here matters, especially right now. In a time when division dominates the headlines, storytelling still has the power to unite us.”

After calling out the cultural contributions of series like South Park, The Handmaid’s Tale, and “the late, great Norman Lear’s entire body of work,” Abrego continued with a call to action. “All of us in this room must continue to champion that power and wield it responsibly. In moments like this, neutrality is not enough,” he said. “We must be voices for connection, inclusion, empathy… because we know culture doesn’t come from the top down, it rises from the bottom up… Let’s keep telling stories, and let’s make sure that culture is not a platform for the privileged, but a public good for all.”