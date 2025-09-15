Television Academy chairman lauds Corporation For Public Broadcasting, decries funding cuts
The CPB, which will wind down operations at the end of this year, received the Governors Award at the Creative Arts Emmys last week.Photo: Phil McCarten/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Content Services
Amidst an Emmys ceremony that has largely sidestepped politics (with a few notable exceptions), one particularly relevant issue got a major spotlight. Television Academy chairman Cris Abrego took the stage to speak about the Corporation For Public Broadcasting, which received the Governors Award, an honor reserved for those who have “made a profound, transformational and long-lasting contribution to the arts and/or science of television” (per The New York Times), at the Creative Arts Emmys last week. Abrego lauded the nonprofit for “keeping free local stations alive across the nation,” many of which were the “only emergency alert system families could count on.”